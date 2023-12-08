Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $172.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.58.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

