Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

