Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 1,592 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $192.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

