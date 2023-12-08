Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 485 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.00.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $526.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $579.43 and its 200 day moving average is $630.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.31 and a fifty-two week high of $861.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

