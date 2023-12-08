Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of OraSure Technologies worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 80,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 98.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 41,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $374,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $506.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.22. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.56 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.