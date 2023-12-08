Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,711 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $28,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 405,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.