Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.29% of American Outdoor Brands worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOUT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 8th.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.31. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

