Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Mid Bancshares worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $32.06 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.