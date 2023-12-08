Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,120 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 826,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 74,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.