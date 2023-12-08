Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $220.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average of $214.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

