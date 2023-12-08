Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,559 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $166.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.03.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

