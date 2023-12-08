Trexquant Investment LP Sells 20,810 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Trinity Capital worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.