Trexquant Investment LP Sells 24,205 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,205 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Zynex worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zynex by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Zynex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zynex in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

