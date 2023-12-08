Trexquant Investment LP Sells 85,093 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,093 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 39.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,316,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 76,808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 101.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $9.94 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.