Trexquant Investment LP Takes $287,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XENE

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.