Trexquant Investment LP Takes $306,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,295 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $44,137,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $22,685,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,815,000 after acquiring an additional 278,471 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $75.12.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.31 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

