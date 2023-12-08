Trexquant Investment LP Takes $315,000 Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.19. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.34 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 11.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

