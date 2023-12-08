Trexquant Investment LP Takes $326,000 Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBC. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in MasterBrand by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in MasterBrand by 40.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MasterBrand by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasterBrand by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in MasterBrand by 9.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MBC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

