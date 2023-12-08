Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,853 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

AMPY stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $225.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.14. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Insider Transactions at Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $76.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 110.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Furbee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amplify Energy news, Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Furbee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

