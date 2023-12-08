Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Cooper-Standard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS opened at $16.61 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $285.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.85.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.04 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

