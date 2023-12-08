Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $16,953,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 39.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 465.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Price Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $545.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.04. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.62 and a 1 year high of $549.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.