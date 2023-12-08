Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 1,971.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

NYSE TX opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.79%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

