Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,944 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

