U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) and Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) and Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of U-Haul shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of U-Haul shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U-Haul and Sixt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $5.75 billion 2.02 $923.00 million $3.77 15.73 Sixt N/A N/A N/A $2.37 54.08

Analyst Ratings

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than Sixt. U-Haul is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sixt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for U-Haul and Sixt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Haul 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sixt 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares U-Haul and Sixt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 13.34% 11.22% 4.15% Sixt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U-Haul beats Sixt on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,200 company operated retail moving stores and 21,300 independent U-Haul dealers. It also has a rental fleet of approximately 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers, and 44,500 towing devices; and 1,904 self-storage locations with approximately 949,000 rentable storage units. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. Its Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. The company was formerly known as AMERCO. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Sixt

(Get Free Report)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany. Sixt SE is a subsidiary of Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung GmbH.

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.