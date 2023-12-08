Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.93. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.93 and a twelve month high of $163.94.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

