Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,580. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after acquiring an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

