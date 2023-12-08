Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.05.

VEEV stock opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,580. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

