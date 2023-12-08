Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.83

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.95. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 261,824 shares traded.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.