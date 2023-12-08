Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.83

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.95. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 261,824 shares traded.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,076,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 483,469 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $12,357,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 34.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,254,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 576,220 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

