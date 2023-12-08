WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $370.95 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

