11,513 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after buying an additional 4,325,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after buying an additional 271,387 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,975,000 after buying an additional 455,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

