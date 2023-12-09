12,009 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QURE. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

