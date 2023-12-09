1,813 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,813 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

