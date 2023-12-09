22,358 Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOGO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gogo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 33,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $342,677.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.36. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.78 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

