3,410 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $327,725. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Trading Up 9.9 %

SiTime stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.87. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.