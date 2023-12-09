AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) Trading 1.3% Higher

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. 4,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 531% from the average session volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.