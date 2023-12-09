Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Up 2.9%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.11 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 82,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 427,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Abingdon Health Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Hand acquired 100,000 shares of Abingdon Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,631.05). Corporate insiders own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests in the field of fertility, health and well-being, infectious diseases, and drug testing; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, are nucleic acid lateral flow tests, which are used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2, as well as plant health tests; and nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays.

