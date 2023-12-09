abrdn (LON:ABDN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 180.10 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.26). Approximately 5,342,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,983,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.65 ($2.22).

abrdn Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 212.29, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -895.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.95.

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.