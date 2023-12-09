Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.