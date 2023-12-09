AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading 0.8% Higher

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. 259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Get AdvisorShares Vice ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Vice ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.