Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 102,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

