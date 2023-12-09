Agronomics (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 6,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 25,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Agronomics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.13.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

