Agronomics (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 6,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 25,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.
Agronomics Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.13.
About Agronomics
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.