Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Alaska Air Group worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after buying an additional 1,349,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,980,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.