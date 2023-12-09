Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Shares Up 102%

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 102% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.53. 587,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,891% from the average daily volume of 29,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Alpha Cognition Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.63.
Alpha Cognition Company Profile
Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Cognition
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.