Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Shares Up 102%

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 102% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.53. 587,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,891% from the average daily volume of 29,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.