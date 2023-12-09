Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 19,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 20,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphawave IP Group
Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 5.1 %
About Alphawave IP Group
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphawave IP Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.