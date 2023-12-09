AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report released on Tuesday, December 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.14.

Shares of ALA opened at C$27.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 58.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total value of C$1,450,449.60. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total transaction of C$1,450,449.60. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,028 shares of company stock worth $1,948,451. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

