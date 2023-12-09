Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Unio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

