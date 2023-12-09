Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.