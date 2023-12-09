Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Dorsal Capital Management LLC

Dorsal Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,075,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 9.5% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $277,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

