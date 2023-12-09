American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEO. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.17 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $1,861,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 265,284 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

