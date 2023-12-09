Analyzing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -28.45% -19.17% -13.35% Penumbra 4.08% 5.54% 4.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and Penumbra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $28.79 million 3.28 -$13.35 million ($0.25) -22.76 Penumbra $995.06 million 8.69 -$2.00 million $1.03 217.62

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

30.8% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BrainsWay and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Penumbra 0 2 10 0 2.83

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.02%. Penumbra has a consensus target price of $317.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penumbra beats BrainsWay on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

